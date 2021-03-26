Mill Run Community Pharmacy of Meadville is getting a new owner.
"We're buying the business itself," René Suntay, chief financial officer at Meadville Medical Center, said Thursday.
Contracts with Jack Petruso, the pharmacist who owns Mill Run Community Pharmacy at North and Liberty streets, have been signed, according to Suntay, who said closing of the deal is expected to be completed today. Petruso, who has been a registered pharmacist since 1990, has owned and operated the independent community pharmacy since 2007. Calls to him for comment weren't returned.
Terms of the deal weren't disclosed by Suntay, who said the hospital paid "fair market value" for the pharmacy, its inventory and good will. Walgreens and CVS pharmacies, located on other corners of the North and Liberty street intersection, also had expressed interest in purchasing Mill Run, Suntay said.
For the public, there won't be any changes.
"We're just going to continue to operate it the way it is, but we're going expand the drug selections that we can," Suntay said. "There will be no changes in pricing and service. Once get all contracts changed over, we may be able to add some additional services — dietary consultations, additional types of vaccinations."
The reason Meadville Medical Center is purchasing a retail pharmacy is because of changes in federal reimbursement rules with regard to Section 340B of the Public Health Service Act. Section 340B requires pharmaceutical manufacturers participating in Medicaid to sell outpatient drugs at discounted prices to health care organizations that care for many uninsured and low-income patients.
But, reimbursement rules changed last fall, according to Suntay.
"Rules under 340B allowed us to utilize federal government pricing on drugs we give to our patients," he said. "The rules changed in October 2020 and allowed the manufacturers to disallow the use of 340B program, if the hospital doesn't own the retail pharmacy. We began losing additional reimbursements because of the 340B ruling, the pharmacy program that the feds allowed us to join into on pricing which we used to be able to do through Walgreens, CVS and Mill Run."
There are about 15 employees at Mill Run Community Pharmacy and they all are being retained, Suntay said. Petruso is working for the hospital as a consultant during the transition.
"We will be continuing to lease the building (from Petruso)," Suntay said. "We're going to keep it as a for-profit entity, so it will be taxable (as a business). Also, we didn't want to take it (the building) off the market."
