For those in the field of sports medicine at Crawford County Sports Medicine-Meadville Medical Center (MMC), it’s all about the student-athletes.
MMC has been vested in sports medicine in local high schools for more than 20 years.
Recently, the hospital and Allegheny College announced a significant expansion in the health system’s sports medicine program, as it will now provide athletic training services to the college. The partnership began a few weeks ago with the start of practices for the fall sports season.
MMC Sports Medicine at Allegheny College will be led by Christopher Rial, team physician, and Michael D. Carr, director of sports medicine, and staffed with a team of athletic trainers.
“The success of our program for 20-plus years and the commitment to excellence from all staff during that time brought the partnership with Allegheny, and we have resources in place to continue that commitment and be a presence in and for our community and Allegheny,” Carr said.
Allegheny has about 500 student-athletes participating in 23 collegiate sports.
Bill Ross, director of athletics at the college, said they are excited to begin the relationship.
“The health and well-being of our student-athletes is our number one priority,” he said. “Through the resources and expertise that MMC Sports Medicine offers, we have elevated that commitment. I want to thank everyone at MMC Sports Medicine for working with us on offering our student-athletes a first-rate experience.”
MMC started providing outreach athletic training services to local high schools in the 1998-99 school year, quickly becoming one of the region’s leaders in sports medicine, thanks to the direction of Vincent Paczkoskie Jr. and Carr. Paczkoskie is a dual board-certified and fellowship-trained sports medicine and upper extremity physician at Orthopedic Associates of Meadville (OAM). He joined the sports medicine program in 2000.
Paczkoskie and Carr get a little nostalgic when they talk about the history of working together within the sports medicine program.
The 1998-99 school year was the first year MMC had its sports medicine program in schools.
The hospital reached out to Carr in the summer of 1997 after an injury had occurred in one of the high schools at a Christmas tournament the previous year. It wanted to provide a place to be able to care for injured athletes, Carr said.
Carr developed the sports medicine program from the summer of 1997 until fall of 1998, and MMC initiated it into the schools.
Paczkoskie joined the program in 2000. He is medical director of sports medicine for MMC and OAM.
“It is a program to be able to provide care for athletes in the area from seventh grade to college, so they do not have to travel to other places to get state-of-the-art care,” he said.
The sports medicine program provided local resources for local athletes and their families.
“The whole premise was to be able to provide injured athletes and their families with a sports-minded evaluation,” Carr said.
MMC Sports Medicine started with the participation of six schools in the basement of the Liberty Street facility, then progressed to the Grove Street facility, and then to Vernon Square. The program quickly outgrew that site and moved to Vernon Place. MMC Sports Medicine now serves 10 high schools in seven school districts, plus Allegheny College.
“We created what we considered a seamless approach to all aspects of the injury and recovery,” Carr said.
That seamless approach includes injury recognition, evaluation, management, rehabilitation and recondition. Once the student-athlete is through the reconditioning and recovery portion, then he or she goes back to the athletic trainers to return to play.
Carr said the goal of the MMC Sports Medicine program is to “positively impact the athlete’s life beyond just the playing field.”
Paczkoskie said the athletic trainers and sports first aiders provide excellent care.
“We also provide care through general surgery and obstetrics/gynecology to female athletes when needed,” he said. “We have resources in place for whatever type of injury would occur.”
Other resources for student-athletes includes orthopedics, neurology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, working closely with the family physician, and Vernon Rehabilitation Facility that offers pools and an anti-gravity treadmill.
“It’s wonderful that the doctors here ended up caring enough about the kids that they would open up early. We only need to make a phone call to get them right in,” Paczkoskie said.
Carr said they’ve brought that same seamless, high-quality care and approach to the student-athletes of Allegheny College.
“Based on the success and reputation of the program, we’ve drawn athletes from northwestern Pennsylvania and the surrounding areas to come in for care,” he said.
Also, the program has an addition to its staff. Dr. James Nemunaitus, a fellowship-trained sports medicine physician, joined OAM in mid-August.
“We created the ability to see more kids quickly and have more skilled and trained orthopedic physicians here to be able to provide the standard of excellence that we developed,” Carr said.
Allegheny often utilizes MMC for orthopedic care.
“We brought to them the whole approach of using athletic trainers there as well,” Carr said.
Nine athletic trainers comprise around 75 years of experience on the high school side and 40 years on the collegiate side.
The athletic trainers that were at Allegheny prior to the partnership were retained.
The longest tenured athletic trainer is Bry O’Brien. She has been employed by MMC for 17 years and is the athletic trainer at Conneaut Area Senior High.
O’Brien believes the partnership between MMC and Allegheny is a good move.
“It’s something that brings the community together,” she said. “There was a small disconnect between the college and the community. It’s a good way for bringing these two entities together.”
