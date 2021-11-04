Less than 18 hours after a write-in candidate declared victory in the race for mayor of Meadville, continued vote counting has upended the early returns but still not provided a definitive answer to the question of who will be the first woman to lead the city.
The Crawford County Board of Elections on Wednesday continued its unofficial first count of votes, adding 735 mail-in and absentee ballots to the previously tallied in-person totals in the contest. Jaime Kinder leads the race with 1,327 votes. Another 1,221 votes have been cast for write-in candidates. The adjudication process, in which each ballot with a vote for a write-in candidate is manually reviewed to determine who the voter intended to vote for, has not yet begun.
"It may say for a particular race (there are) 400 write-ins, but we don't what those 400 write-ins say," said Commissioner Christopher Soff, who serves as chairman of the election board.
Many of those write-in votes — perhaps the vast majority of them — were likely cast for Marcy Kantz, who in late July launched a write-in campaign to challenge Kinder, the only candidate on the ballot after Republicans failed to field a candidate in the primary. An unofficial tally of how many of the write-in ballots go to Kantz won’t be known for several days, according to Soff.
"They could be anything from the person filling in the write-in oval, but never filled in a name," Soff said of looking at write-ins. "They could be Mickey Mouse and those silly things. They could be bona fide candidates or someone who decided to write themselves in for every single race."
Tallying of provisional, military and overseas ballots also has not yet started, nor could Soff say exactly how many such ballots were cast in the race for mayor. If any ballots couldn’t be processed through the county’s high-speed scanners, those will also have to be adjudicated.
Business owner Kinder, a political newcomer, defeated Mayor LeRoy Stearns in the Democratic primary.
In the race for two seats on Meadville City Council, another 1,492 votes were counted Wednesday. As a result, the comfortable lead that Republican incumbent Jim Roha enjoyed after in-person totals were released Tuesday has nearly evaporated and Democratic candidate Gretchen Myers has inched ahead of Republican Nancy Mangilo Bittner by just three votes. With in-person, mail-in and absentee ballots counted, the unofficial tally shows Roha in the lead with 1,336, Myers not far behind with 1,313, followed closely by Mangilo Bittner with 1,310. Democratic candidate Jack Harkless trailed with 1,181 votes and 28 write-in votes remain to be adjudicated.
A victory for either Kinder, Myers or Harkless would be politically significant. Not only would it ensure that Democrats retain a majority on council, it would mean that all of the Democrats on council had been backed by the progressive Vote for Meadville and Crawford County United political advocacy groups.
In the mayoral contest, the outcome will be historically significant whether Kinder or Kantz wins. Either would be the first woman elected mayor. Kantz would also be the first Republican elected mayor since Jim DiMaria in 1985 while Kinder would also be the first Black person to lead the city.
Late on election night, Kantz said she hadn’t realized no woman had ever been elected mayor when she entered the race.
“I understand it's a lot of firsts, but that’s not what I was after,” she said shortly after posting photos with Roha, Mangilo Bittner and various supporters to Facebook along with declarations of victory. “I’m just extremely happy over the win.”
A day later, a Kantz victory seems far from certain, but neither is a Kinder victory secured. Results remain unofficial and additional ballots remain to be counted, with the official count scheduled to begin Friday in the Assembly Room of the Crawford County Courthouse.
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.