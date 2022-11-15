For those looking ahead to the holiday season and thinking about buying local for some of their adult acquaintances, the board that oversees the Meadville Market House is brewing up some gift possibilities that might pique your interest and wet your whistle.
The Market Authority is considering adding alcoholic beverages to the inventory available for purchase at the historic structure. The topic has been on the agenda for the authority’s last two meetings. When the board met last week, Market Manager Kerstin Ams said that she had engaged in exploratory discussions with Davenport Cidery and Winery about stocking the company’s products.
“We are thinking about it,” Ams said Monday regarding the possibility of adding alcoholic beverages. Ams cautioned that Market House officials are “in the very beginning stages” of the process that could put alcohol on the shelves near the market’s organic foods and applique art.
In discussing the possibility last week at their November meeting, however, board members were optimistic that adult beverages could be on sale relatively quickly.
“It seems like a great idea and a really nice fit since Davenport doesn’t have extensive retail hours,” authority Chair Paula Burleigh, “especially now for the holidays. I think it would be really popular during the holidays — and generally also.”
Ams also noted that the Market House has worked with Davenport in past years, though under different ownership, offering apples and fresh nonalcoholic cider. The orchard and cidery was sold Sept. 28 to Davenport Copse LLC for $900,000, according to online county records.
The brief discussion at last week’s meeting focused on the logistics and legalities of how alcohol sales would work — would another cash register be necessary? What sort of license would be required?
On Monday, Ams said such issues are being researched by the authority’s lawyer.
“Obviously, we’re going to see what is needed, make sure the arrangement works and not rush through that,” Ams said.
The possibility of alcohol sales was brought up when the Market House was approached by a McKean County winery. While those discussions did not lead anywhere, board member enthusiasm led to the exploration of partnering with a local producer. If alcohol sales are added, Burleigh said Monday, it would have to be done in a way that is consistent with the Market Authority’s mission statement, which emphasizes supporting local and regional vendors.
The possibility discussed at the authority’s meeting last week would involve a vendor, such as Davenport, that has a brewery, limited winery or limited distillery license. Pennsylvania’s Liquor Code allows such licensees to obtain a farmers market permit for $250 annually. Farmers market permits allow holders to participate in an unlimited number of markets per year. Beer can be sold by the growler, bottle or package in quantities up to 192 ounces in a single sale. Wine and distilled spirits can be sold by the bottle or in case lots.
Farmers markets, for the purposes of the law, include buildings or other places in Pennsylvania that are used by two or more farmers certified by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture to participate in the state’s Farmers Market Nutrition Program. Such places cannot be open for business more than 12 hours each day.
Ams acknowledged a potential downside to adding alcohol sales, but said precautions would be taken.
“We’re not planning on serving alcohol. It would just be in bottles to go,” she said. “It certainly adds a layer of complexity to what we do here, but I think we could figure out a good system and manage it.”
