A Meadville man has won one of the $1 million top prizes in one of the Ohio Lottery’s scratch-off ticket games.
Michael Lantz won the $1 million top prize in the instant game, $1,000,000 Cash Blowout, according to a news release issued Thursday by the Ohio Lottery.
Lantz purchased the ticket at Falls Convenient Mart, 321 S. Milton Blvd., Newton Falls, Ohio. Newton Falls is located about 60 miles southwest of Meadville.
The Ohio Lottery’s $1,000,000 Cash Blowout is a $10 scratch-off game offering a top prize of $40,000 a year for 25 years, the release said.
Lantz chose a $500,000 cash option, the release said.
After mandatory state and federal taxes totaling 28 percent, Lantz will receive $360,000, the release said.
Lantz plans to build a home for his family with his winnings, according to the release.
As of Feb. 16, three top prizes remain in the $1,000,000 Cash Blowout game, the Ohio Lottery said.
