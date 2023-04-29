A Meadville man will head to trial for allegedly chasing after another man with a knife and yelling racial slurs at him.
Dakota J. Hochstine, 26, was held for court on charges of ethnic intimidation, aggravated assault and other counts after a preliminary hearing Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino.
Meadville city police filed 11 charges against Hochstine following an incident that occurred April 9 around 9 p.m. at the Kwik Fill gas station on North Street, according to court documents.
Hochstine, who is white, is alleged to have begun screaming racial slurs at another man who had stopped at the gas station for fuel for his vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit. The man, who is Black, told police that when he got into his vehicle and started to drive forward, Hochstine pulled out a knife and began chasing him, yelling racial slurs, the affidavit said.
Hochstine was combative with arresting officers as they attempted to place him in handcuffs, according to the affidavit. He also spit blood inside the rear of the patrol car in which he was placed, as well as attempted to spit blood at officers once at the police station, the affidavit said.
Hochstine faces a felony charge of ethnic intimidation and two felony counts of aggravated assault. He also faces misdemeanor counts of possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct; and summary counts of harassment, public drunkenness and two of disorderly conduct.
Hochstine remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $100,000 bail. A trial will be scheduled for the September term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
