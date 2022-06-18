A Meadville man will head to trial on charges for allegedly having sexual contact with a then-13-year-old last year.
James Robert Choitz, 23, of 704 N. Grant St., waived his preliminary hearing Friday on four felony charges and three misdemeanors before Magisterial District Judge Judy Marwood, who was acting for Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino.
The charges stem from a series of incidents which allegedly took place between Feb. 14 and April 4 in 2021.
A charge of unlawful contact with a minor originally filed as a first-degree felony was amended to a second-degree felony at the hearing.
Choitz also faces a second-degree felony charge of aggravated indecent assault and two third-degree felony charges consisting of one count of corruption of minors and one count of disseminating explicit sexual materials to a minor.
In addition, Choitz was charged with a first-degree misdemeanor for indecent exposure and two second-degree misdemeanors for indecent assault.
Choitz remains free on $20,000 bail. A trial will be scheduled for the November term of Crawford County Court of Criminal Pleas.
