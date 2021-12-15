A Meadville man accused by city police of drunkenly assaulting a woman and threatening to kill her at a Randolph Lane residence late last month will head to trial.
Jonathan William Butterfield, 32, waived his preliminary hearing on five charges before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols on Tuesday.
Butterfield allegedly left the woman’s throat red after applying pressure to her neck twice, according to Meadville Police Department. Officers responded to Butterfield’s residence in the 400 block of Randolph Lane at approximately 12:05 a.m. on Nov. 25.
Buttefield is also charged with threatening to kill the woman as he assaulted her, according to the criminal complaint filed by police in the case. Police said he ripped out “a chunk of hair” from the woman’s head, tried to punch her and slammed her onto a couch and floor in the course of the alleged assault.
Butterfield was drunk at the time of the incident, according to police.
Butterfield faces a felony count of strangulation, misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and simple assault and summary charges of harassment and drunkenness prohibited. He remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $25,000.
A trial will be scheduled for the May term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.