A Meadville man has been ordered to stand trial in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas for allegedly attacking and raping an Allegheny College student in her dorm room in December 2019.
Montelle Brown was ordered held for trial following a preliminary hearing Friday on a total of 22 counts filed by Meadville Police Department.
Brown, 28, is accused by police of attacking the woman at gunpoint in her dormitory room at Ravine-Narvik Hall in the early morning hours of Dec. 10, 2019.
The woman told police that an unknown man had knocked on her dormitory door. When she answered, the man had a gun in his hand and entered the room. Police allege the man pressed the handgun to the back of her head, forced her to take off her clothes and then sexually assaulted her.
In February of this year, the Crawford County District Attorney's Office and Meadville Police Department announced charges had been filed against Brown after DNA evidence was used to link Brown to the alleged rape.
In 2020, Brown was convicted in Crawford County of a unrelated crime, but under state law the conviction mandated Brown's DNA be obtained and sent into Pennsylvania's Combined DNA Index System.
There was forensic evidence obtained by an examination of the alleged victim in the 2019 rape case.
Once Brown's DNA was entered into CODIS, the Pennsylvania State Police Criminal Laboratory determined the DNA found during the sexual assault medical exam was a match to Brown’s DNA, according to the Crawford County District Attorney's Office.
Following the conclusion of Friday's preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino, Brown was ordered to stand trial on all 22 counts filed against him.
Brown is charged with three felony counts each of rape forcible compulsion and sexual assault; two felony counts each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, burglary and criminal trespass; eight misdemeanor counts of indecent assault; and two misdemeanor counts of simple assault.
He is scheduled to go to trial on the charges during the September term of county criminal court.
Pendolino ordered Brown's $500,000 bail in the case to continue, however, Brown currently is being held at SCI Camp Hill where he is serving unrelated state prison sentence.