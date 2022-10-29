A 50-year-old Meadville man is headed to trial on charges that he broke into a Park Avenue apartment earlier this month while a resident was home and then knocked a cellphone out of the woman’s hand as she tried to call for help.
Gregory Stanley Palmer, who resides in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue, waived his preliminary hearing Friday before Senior District Judge Ronald Antos.
Palmer allegedly shoved and beat on the basement door of an apartment in the 700 block of Park Avenue before eventually forcing it open around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, according to the criminal complaint filed by city police in the case. The resident, hearing the door being forced open, attempted to flee and Palmer smacked the phone out of her hands, she told police.
As she picked up the phone and continued her call, Palmer allegedly got into a nearby vehicle and drove off with an unknown white man as a passenger.
Palmer faces felony charges of burglary and criminal trespass and summary charges of criminal trespass, harassment and criminal mischief. He remains free on $25,000 bond. A trial will be scheduled for the March term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
