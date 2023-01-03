A Meadville man has pleaded guilty in federal court in Washington, D.C., to a felony charge of assaulting a law enforcement officer during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Mikhail Edward Slye, 32, pleaded guilty this morning to a charge of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers before Judge James E. Boasberg in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
Slye faces up to eight years in prison when he is sentenced April 4 by Boasberg.
According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Slye used a bike rack barricade to intentionally trip an officer with the U.S. Capitol Police. The officer and his team were attempting to rescue another officer caught in the crowd on the North Side of the Capitol. As a result of being tripped, the officer fell down the stairs and suffered injuries to his hand, wrist, and lower body.
After sustaining injuries in his fall, the officer regained his footing and continued his efforts to locate officers stranded among the rioters, according to the complaint.
Court documents state Slye illegally entered the Capitol twice – once, at 2:56 p.m., remaining for three minutes, and again at 3:05, exiting at 3:35. While inside, he moved throughout the Capitol’s Crypt area and other locations, according to court documents.
Slye remains free on personal recognizance bail awaiting sentencing.
