A Meadville man has pleaded guilty in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas to raping an Allegheny College student at gunpoint in her dorm room nearly two years ago.
Montelle Brown entered guilty pleas to two counts of rape before President Judge John Spataro Friday in county court.
Brown, 28, admitted to raping the woman at gunpoint in her dormitory room at Allegheny College's Ravine-Narvik Hall in the early morning hours of Dec. 10, 2019.
The guilty pleas came during what was to be a pretrial conference Friday before Spataro.
Brown's case was scheduled to go on trial in county court on Monday on a total of 22 counts filed by Meadville Police Department.
