A Meadville man accused of killing another city resident in Mercer County in 2022 is expected to go on trial in June.
Johnny F. Henry Jr. was bound over to county court on homicide and related charges filed by Pennsylvania State Police following a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Mercer before Magisterial District Judge Douglas Straub.
The preliminary hearing was held at the Mercer County Courthouse rather than at Straub’s district court offices near Grove City.
State police have accused Henry of first-degree murder, aggravated and simple assault, strangulation, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and abuse of a corpse for the November 2022 death of Joseph DeTello, 40, of Meadville.
With the preliminary hearing completed and Henry ordered held for trial, formal arraignment in Mercer County Court is scheduled for April 4, according to court records. With formal arraignment in April, a trial then would be scheduled for the June criminal trial term, according to the Mercer County Court’s administration office.
Henry is represented by attorney Stanley Booker of New Castle after his previous attorney, Gene Placidi of Erie, dropped out of the case due to a potential conflict.
Police allege Henry strangled DeTello at a property in Jackson Township, Mercer County, on Nov. 3.
Police allege that after Henry killed DeTello, Henry then used DeTello’s sport utility vehicle (SUV) to transport his body to Lawrence County, according to the arrest affidavit. Police accuse Henry of leaving both the body and the vehicle along Young Road in Slippery Rock Township.
A passing motorist found DeTello’s remains lying in the ground next to the SUV around 4:30 p.m. Nov. 3, police said. DeTello’s death was ruled a homicide due to asphyxiation following an autopsy on Nov. 4.
State police received a tip on Nov. 10 about DeTello’s death occurring at a residence near Lake Latonka in Mercer County, according to Mercer County District Attorney Pete Acker.
Henry was arrested in the Columbus, Ohio, area on Nov. 15 and subsequently was extradited from Ohio on Nov. 30. He has been held in the Mercer County Jail without bond since his extradition.
