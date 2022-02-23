In sentencing a Meadville man to a lengthy state prison term for an Allegheny College on-campus rape, Crawford County President Judge John Spataro didn’t mince words.
“I’m shocked and disgusted at the brutality of this act,” Spataro said prior to sentencing Montelle Brown late Tuesday morning in county court.
Spataro sentenced Brown, 29, to serve a total of 13 to 40 years in prison followed by 12 months of probation for two counts of rape. Spataro’s sentence also requires Brown to register as a sexual offender for the rest of his life.
Brown pleaded guilty in November 2021 to two counts of rape for attacking a 19-year-old student at gunpoint in her dorm room at Allegheny College’s Ravine-Narvik Hall in the early-morning hours of Dec. 10, 2019.
When entering his guilty pleas, Brown said no one had let him in the dormitory and he knew he was not permitted inside the building. Brown said he was able to enter because one of its exterior doors was propped open with a rock.
Brown wasn’t in court, but attended Tuesday’s sentencing hearing via videoconference from SCI Chester. Brown declined to make a statement when asked by Spataro if he had anything he wished to say before the sentence was handed down.
Brown currently is serving a 14-month to five-year state prison on an unrelated firearms case from Crawford County in 2020. It was the firearms case that proved to be the link that ultimately led Meadville Police Department to file rape and other charges against him in February 2021.
Brown was convicted in county court in 2020 on an unrelated charge of firearms not to be carried without a license. Under Pennsylvania law, the conviction mandated Brown’s DNA be obtained and sent into Pennsylvania’s Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS. Brown’s DNA matched DNA evidence obtained from an examination of the rape victim in December 2019.
DNA, or deoxyribonucleic acid, is the molecule that contains the genetic code of organisms for animals, plants, protists, archaea and bacteria.
Brown was determined to be a sexually violent predator by an assessment from Pennsylvania’s Sexual Offender Assessment Board. The assessment report was accepted by the court at a brief hearing prior to Tuesday’s sentencing.
Both Matthew Parsons, Brown’s defense attorney, and District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo said both sides had stipulated to the report’s findings. However, Spataro did have Brenda Manno, who conducted the assessment of Brown, testify briefly.
Manno testified Brown refused to be interviewed for the report, but the assessment was based on extensive records of the case as well as other records related to Brown. Manno testified the victim, who was 19 at the time, was a stranger to Brown. Manno testified Brown held a gun to the victim’s head and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the rape.
Manno said Brown also had a previous mental health diagnosis of anti-social personality disorder.
The National Institute of Health’s National Library of Medicine defines anti-social personality disorder as a mental condition in which a person has a long-term pattern of manipulating, exploiting or violating the rights of others without any remorse.
DiGiacomo told Spataro that Brown deserved a lengthy sentence because of the case’s negative impact on the victim, the Allegheny College community and the community at large.
As part of a sentencing agreement reached between the Crawford County District Attorney’s Office and Brown’s defense attorney, the defense agreed to seek no less than an 11 1/2-year minimum jail term and the office, a minimum sentence of no more than 13 years.
“He planned it out ahead of time,” DiGiacomo said of Brown’s attack. “He caused physical injuries to the victim and threatened to kill the victim. There’s been no remorse shown by Mr. Brown.
“There are no mitigating factors to justify a sentence below 13 years,” she added.
DiGiacomo praised the efforts of Meadville Police Department as well as Meadville Medical Center staff and others involved in solving the case.
The victim, who was in attendance at Tuesday’s hearing with her family members, declined to address the court.
Parsons did ask the court to consider the lower minimum sentence for Brown as “my client did admit to doing it. I don’t think 11 1/2 years is unreasonable. It is serious punishment.”
In pronouncing sentence, Spataro said he was influenced by the victim’s impact statement.
The judge said the victim “had acted courageously” and pointed out “the strengthen of the victim to do the right thing to report this.”
She “had faith in the justice system” despite “how horrible this has been” for her, Spataro said.
Spataro said the woman’s “tenacity, courage, strength and fortitude will lead toward healing” allowing her to process what happen and move forward.
Spataro was appalled by the brutality of the case, noting the student had “every reason to be safe and secure” in her dormitory, but for this one incident.
Following the sentencing, Parsons declined comment to a Tribune reporter.
DiGiacomo said the DA’s office is very satisfied the court imposed the full 13 years to 40 years.
“I would reiterate everything covered in court — especially about the courage of the victim and thanks to the hard work done by the police officers and medical personnel at MMC (Meadville Medical Center), forensic DNA experts and all of the people who played a role in bringing some form of justice to the defendant for the victim,” DiGiacomo said in an email.
Contacted by the Tribune on Tuesday, Allegheny College declined comment, other than rereleasing a statement it issued following Brown’s guilty pleas in November 2021.
“We are grateful to the Meadville City Police, the Pennsylvania State Police and the Crawford County District Attorney’s Office for their efforts to bring this case to the resolution of a guilty plea,” the statement said. “We are steadfastly committed to working continually to support our campus community members and their safety.”
However, the rape victim still has a civil lawsuit pending against Allegheny College in U.S. District Court in Erie, though the suit is headed to mediation.
The woman filed suit in federal court in July 2020, claiming Allegheny was both negligent and reckless in providing on-campus housing and security to its students including the woman, who is only identified in the suit as Jane Doe.
The suit, filed on the woman’s behalf by Kline & Specter law firm of Philadelphia, alleges there was inadequate security at Ravine-Narvik, including a malfunctioning key card system and a lack of both exterior and interior building cameras.
Lawyers for the college and the victim are to meet in a mediation session next month in an effort to settle the case without trial, according to federal court documents.
Mediation is part of the U.S. District Court’s alternative dispute resolution program. Under mediation, a neutral third party reviews issues with the parties involved and attempts to help them settle their dispute without judging the merits of the case. Mediation is confidential and non-binding on the parties who may decide to proceed with a lawsuit instead of a settlement.