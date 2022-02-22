A Meadville man will serve 13 to 40 years in state prison and must register as a sexual offender for the rest of his life for raping an Allegheny College co-ed at gunpoint in her dorm room more than two years ago.
Montelle Brown, 29, was given the sentence this morning by Crawford County Court of Common Pleas President Judge John Spataro.
In November, Brown pleaded guilty to two counts of counts of rape — admitting to attacking the woman in her dorm room at Allegheny College’s Ravine-Narvik Hall in the early morning hours of Dec. 10, 2019.
He was sentenced to a total of 13 to 40 years in prison followed by 12 months of probation on the two counts.
Spataro’s sentence also requires Brown to register as a sexual offender for the rest of his life.
An assessment of Brown by Pennsylvania’s Sexual Offender Assessment Board determined Brown is a sexually violent predator. That assessment report was accepted by the court prior to today's sentencing.
Brown attended the sentencing hearing via video conference as he is being held at SCI Chester, where he is serving a 14-month to five-year state prison on an unrelated firearms charge.
