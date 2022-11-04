The cause of death of a Meadville man whose body was found along a rural road in Lawrence County Thursday afternoon remains under investigation.
An autopsy is scheduled today on Joseph Detello, according to the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office.
Detello, 40, was found Thursday around 4:30 p.m. along Young Road in Slippery Rock Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police at New Castle.
A passerby had stopped to assist what he thought was a man having issues with a tire on a vehicle, police said.
The passerby saw Detello unresponsive on the ground, called 911 and administered CPR on Detello, police said.
Two other people who were bicycling in the area stopped to assist until state police and emergency medical services personnel arrived on the scene and determined Detello was deceased, police said.
The investigation remains active and ongoing, according to state police at New Castle.
