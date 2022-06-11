A Meadville man who police say had an open container of alcohol with him when he was stopped early Friday faces what would be his fourth DUI offense if he is convicted.
Patrick Jerome Spurlock, 30, was arraigned Friday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on a felony charge of DUI — general impairment, fourth offense, and other charges. The felony DUI charge carries a possibility of one to seven years and a fine of $2,500 to $15,000 upon conviction.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Pennsylvania State Police, Spurlock failed to use a turn signal when turning from State Street onto Washington Street in the city at around 1:55 a.m.
Spurlock, who was driving a 2011 Toyota Corolla, refused a chemical test of his blood alcohol content when he was stopped by police on Route 77 just north of State Street, according to the criminal complaint. It was the second time he has refused such a test, police reported.
Spurlock’s license was also suspended at the time due to a previous DUI offense, according to police.
In addition to DUI, state police charged Spurlock with a misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended or revoked license and four summary traffic violations.
A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled before Pendolino on June 24.
