A 30-year-old Meadville area man is headed to trial on what would be, if he is convicted, his fourth driving under the influence (DUI) offense.
Pennsylvania State Police allege that Patrick Jerome Spurlock, who resides in the 13200 block of Calvin Street, had an open alcoholic beverage in his vehicle and refused a blood test when he was stopped earlier this summer.
Spurlock was held for court following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Tuesday.
According to the criminal complaint filed by police, Spurlock failed to use a turn signal when turning from State Street onto Washington Street in the city around 1:55 a.m. June 10.
Spurlock, who was driving a 2011 Toyota Corolla, refused a chemical test of his blood alcohol content when he was stopped by police on Route 77 just north of State Street, according to the criminal complaint. It was the second time he has refused such a test, police reported.
The felony DUI charge against Spurlock carries a possibility of one to seven years and a fine of $2,500 to $15,000 upon conviction.
Spurlock’s license also was suspended at the time he was stopped due to a previous DUI offense, according to police.
In addition to DUI, state police charged Spurlock with a misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended or revoked license and four summary traffic violations.
A trial will be scheduled for the January term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas. Spurlock remains free on $20,000 unsecured bond.
