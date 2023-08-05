A 22-year-old Meadville man faces charges resulting from alleged sexual contact with a 12-year-old.
Jeremiah Patrick Eddy, who resides in the 300 block of Pine Street, was arraigned Friday before Senior Magisterial District Judge Rita Marwood.
Meadville Police Department filed charges against Eddy for an incident that occurred May 28, according to the criminal complaint filed in the case.
Eddy is accused of touching a 12-year-old, according to the criminal complaint, and faces felony charges for unlawful contact with a minor — sexual offenses and corruption of minors. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of indecent assault.
Eddy remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 18 before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.