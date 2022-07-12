A Meadville man accused by police of having marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, methamphetamine and a heroin-fentanyl combination in his Grove Street home was arraigned Monday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino.
Bradley Patrick Donahue, 37, who resides in the 900 block of Grove Street, faces four felony and four misdemeanor drug charges. He was charged after police discovered the alleged drugs and other items late Monday morning.
Three of the four felony charges against Donahue are for possession with intent to distribute, with the charges involving marijuana, psychedelic or psilocybin mushrooms and methamphetamine, respectively. The fourth felony charge is for manufacture of marijuana with intent to deliver.
Donahue faces three counts of possession of a controlled substance, with the counts involving methamphetamine, heroin-fentanyl and psilocybin mushrooms. He also faces a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia related to pipes, baggies, scales and pill capsules police said were found in his residence.
Donahue remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $25,000. A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled before Pendolino on July 25.
