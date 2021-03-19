A Meadville man is behind bars without bond after being charged by Meadville Police Department for trying to disarm a police officer.
Robert R. Jones, 34, of 577 Randolph St., is accused of trying to take a police officer's gun while authorities were attempting to arrest him on Tuesday afternoon at his home. Police allege Jones had created a disturbance inside the home and threatened someone else while Jones had knives in his hands.
Jones was arraigned Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on charges of disarming law enforcement officer, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, simple assault, harassment and damage to police property.
He was placed in the Crawford County jail without bond. The court was unable to set appropriate bail or conditions as Jones refused to provide any information and used vulgarities, according to court documents.
Jones faces a preliminary hearing in the case March 31.