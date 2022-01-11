VERNON TOWNSHIP — Meadville Lions Club is collecting donations this week for victims of the mid-December tornadoes in western Kentucky.
Meadville Lions Club holds a donation drive-thru drop-off event Thursday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Veterans of the Vietnam War Post 52, 13216 Dunham Road, outside of Meadville. The location is across from Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department's fire station.
Items most needed for relief efforts are: kerosene heaters; gas cans — red and yellow; generators and carbon dioxide filters; extension cords in 50-foot and 100-foot lengths; shovels; rakes; heavy brooms; large tarps with tie downs; chain saws; buckets; heavy duty construction trash bags; flashlights and batteries; work gloves; and non-perishable food items.
Monetary donations also will be accepted either by cash, debit/credit card or check. Checks should be made payable to "PA Lions" and include Kentucky Tornado Relief on the check memo line.
At least 93 people were killed across five states: 78 in Kentucky; six in Illinois; five in Tennessee; two in Arkansas; and two in Missouri. Multiple tornadoes touched down in Kentucky late on Dec. 10 and into the early morning of Dec. 11, 2021.
More information: Contact Ryan Messenger, Meadville Lions Club president, at (216) 571-6665.