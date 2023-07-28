Meadville and the rural Crawford County communities of Linesville and Cambridge Springs are gearing up for National Night Out.
This year, the 40th National Night Out will be held on Tuesday.
National Night Out was introduced in 1984 as an annual countrywide campaign to promote camaraderie between police and community members. The focus is to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live, according to a National Night Out website.
The goal is to build positive relationships between police officers and members of the public. Parents are encouraged to attend with their children.
In Meadville, City Manager Maryann Menanno said details were still being worked out, but the event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. in Diamond Park.
The city, Meadville Police Department, Meadville Central Fire Department and the Public Works Department are joining forces to bring National Night Out to youth and their parents or guardians.
“We usually do a picnic event and touch-a-truck,” Menanno said. “Police grill hot dogs.”
Touch-a-truck is an opportunity for children to get up close and personal to emergency vehicles and city vehicles.
“We’ll have a police vehicle, an ambulance, a fire truck and a street sweeper,” Menanno said.
The police department’s K-9 Unit with canine Feri should be on site. He likes hot dogs, too, according to city officials.
There will also be a DJ playing music.
Everything is free. Menanno said the city receives donations to sponsor the event, and the police union (FOP Lodge 97) and fire department union (IAFF Local 515) contribute as well.
Over in Linesville, the police do not sponsor a National Night Out event, but it is still recognized.
Linesville Police Department Chief Robert Johnston said individual neighborhoods host block parties starting at 6 p.m.
Police officers and Linesville Volunteer Fire Department will visit the neighborhoods and show their equipment.
“We patrol and stop in and visit with them,” Johnston said.
Cambridge Springs Police Department will host the event from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Carnival Grounds off Grant Street and Snow Alley. This is the sixth year the department, with help from borough officials, volunteers, businesses and organizations, has hosted the event.
“We’re going to have a silent auction, activities for kids, food and beverages,” police Chief Tad Acker said. “We’ll offer free hot dogs and refreshments.”
All activities are free. Local businesses help with sponsorship by donating items for the silent auction or gift cards.
There will be activities for youth, such as an obstacle course and inflatables. Acker said new this year is an ax-throwing inflatable.
Children can be fingerprinted for the Child ID Program, and safety information will be available.
You must purchase tickets for the silent auction. All money raised goes toward funding next year’s event.
Acker and canine Lator make up the police department’s K-9 Unit. Acker said they possibly could give a demonstration.
Representatives and equipment from the fire department will be on site.
“I think it’s a great time for the community and emergency services to meet one another and to learn from one another,” Acker said.
