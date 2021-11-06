Look — down the street — it’s a tanker truck? It’s a snow plow?
It’s a city of Meadville vacuum truck, here to suck up leaves that have been responsibly raked into piles placed neatly behind the curb and not in the street.
Nowhere near as fast as a speeding bullet, it’s powerful, but not quite locomotive powerful. It is, however, able to leap— figuratively — from street to street, cutting the labor and time needed for removing leaves in much the same way it cuts those leaves into tiny compost-ready pieces.
Meadville’s annual leaf collection odyssey has just passed the midway point, City Manager Maryann Menanno told City Council on Wednesday.
The city’s squadron of two vacuum trucks will continue approximately another two weeks, with each week dedicated to approximately one-third of the city. On Friday, Public Works crews wrapped up their second round of leaf removal in the northwestern section of the city and next week they will once again tackle the northeastern portion located north of Randolph Street and east of Park Avenue. The following week, the two vacuum trucks will head to the southern section of the city located below Randolph Street. Leaf collection in the area around Diamond Park and several blocks to the west is managed by a street sweeper.
“We’re doing very well,” Public Works Director Nathan Zieziula said of the progress, “and we’ll keep on it.”
Key to the efficient, if not superhero-level, work has been the performance of the vacuum trucks added to the Public Works fleet since 2019, according to Zieziula.
“They are able to move through a lot faster,” he explained. “One person in each truck is able to do all three things.”
When the process relied on a leaf vac trailer hooked to a department dump truck, Zieziula continued, it took a driver, a vacuum operator manually operating the suction tube and another person raking leaf piles toward the tube opening. The caravan crawled along like an elephant lumbering backward down city streets, its hungry snout sniffing behind at the long lines of leaves.
The process was more taxing on crew members, who had to rotate through the various positions as they tired from the exertion necessary. Now, the truck driver can control the suction tube from behind the wheel and the new trucks take care of nearly all the exertion
“They have been great machines and are functioning really well for us,” Zieziula said.
Leaf collection is down to a veritable science, but the timing of the ritual remains very much an art.
On one side of the perennial balancing act is the need to begin the rounds early: Start too late and winter weather will bury the leaves to be collected under too much snow for the process to continue.
On the other side is the urge to start a bit later in fall, “fall” being the key word: Start too early and most of the leaves that need collecting will still be attached to trees, just as inaccessible as if they were covered by snow.
This year’s balancing act has tilted slightly toward too early so far.
“Obviously,” Zieziula said, “there are still a lot of leaves left.”
With lots of fall color remaining unfallen, it’s possible, even likely, that the Public Works leaf vac trucks will keep going after their scheduled two rounds of leaf pickup for an encore — a third round, according to Zieziula.
“We don’t post it officially because you just never know how things will go,” he said.
A significant motivating factor behind the efforts, and behind the nearly $420,000 spent on the vac trucks and related expenses over the past few years, is the desire to keep leaves and other autumnal detritus out of the city’s aging stormwater collection network. The importance of that goal was, in turn, a factor in the city’s ability to win state grant funding for about $378,000 of the cost.
For optimal results, leaf-raking residents need to do their job as well. That means raking the leaves to just behind the curb, Zieziula said, not in the street. If the leaves are placed in the street to await collection, chances are good that some, perhaps many, will wind up in nearby catch basins and storm drains, where they stand a good chance of blocking those drains, forcing stormwater into places residents would prefer it not go.
It’s all about “keeping our storm drains clean,” Zieziula said, “The major upside is you’re keeping them out of the stormwater system and keeping them from plugging catch basins and things like that.”
The major downside, however, is that familiar fear that leaves left piled on the lawn behind the curb will soon be forgotten and covered by snow until the spring thaw reveals unsightly soil and then weeds where grass used to grow.
Zieziula acknowledged that concern, but stood his ground, pointing once again to the new vac trucks as the answer.
“Ideally, we don't want them out on the street,” he said. “We’re getting through our routes a lot faster to begin with, so they’re not sitting there for as long a period of time.”
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.