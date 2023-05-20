A lawsuit filed by a group of rental property owners argues that the city of Meadville’s rental registration and inspection ordinance should be declared unconstitutional before a single unit has been inspected through the program.
The suit from Meadville Landlords United LLC was filed earlier this week in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas and seeks declaratory judgment, claiming the ordinance violates Pennsylvania’s constitution in six different ways. Meadville Landlords United LLC is “an association of Crawford County landlords, many of whom are property owners within the City of Meadville,” according to the lawsuit.
“We have received the filing and our solicitor and his firm are in the process of reviewing,” City Manager Maryann Menanno told the Tribune on Friday.
The laundry list of reasons offered by the suit for maintaining the status quo and prohibiting the city from enforcing the ordinance begins by focusing on what the landlords describe as the ordinance’s vague directives and the city’s governmental overreach.
“The ordinance indicates that anything that ‘presents a danger to the general safety and welfare of the occupants and/or the public’ will be deemed non-compliant,” the suit argues. “Such language is overbroad and vague, as it is impossible for the owner to understand its meaning in order to comply with the requirement.”
After claiming the ordinance requires inspectors to make subjective evaluations, the suit argues, “The inspector then has unlimited power to grant or deny the license.”
The suit also claims the ordinance violates the landlords’ right to equal protection by, for instance, treating dormitories differently than other rental units.
The ordinance should also be disqualified, the suit claims, because the registration program is an “illegal revenue-generating tax.”
“There is no evidence that these fees are necessary to support the infrastructure of the registration and inspection provisions,” the filing states.
Council approved a registration and inspection fee of $76 per unit after passing the ordinance. Inspections, which could start late next year, must be conducted every two years at first and every four years when units pass two consecutive inspections.
Another unconstitutional element to the ordinance, according to the lawsuit, is that it violates right to privacy of rental unit owners because the registration process requires them to disclose personal information, including their phone numbers.
The suit further claims that violations of state rules on process serving and who may serve as a property manager also render the ordinance unconstitutional.
Members of the landlords group had threatened a lawsuit in February as City Council considered a second ordinance designed to protect renters who organize, request not to have their rent increased, criticize their landlords in public meetings or the media, and engage in other specified activities.
Meadville Landlords United announced its intentions to sue over the rental registration ordinance in February in a letter to the city that group member Alysia Mowad read to City Council during a council meeting.
The same letter urged council to cease and desist its efforts to pass the anti-retaliation ordinance as well. Council subsequently tabled the anti-retaliation ordinance and had the city’s lawyer meet with Dornish Law Offices P.C., the Wexford-based firm representing the landlords. Council later amended the anti-retaliation ordinance and approved it in March along with an anti-retaliation resolution that had been proposed by the landlords group. The current lawsuit does not address the anti-retaliation ordinance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.