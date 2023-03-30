Meadville is among multiple communities across the state which had to respond to hoax 911 calls from Wednesday morning.
Pennsylvania State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are working with local authorities statewide to investigate a series of phone calls made to 911 centers in multiple counties.
The calls involved either an active shooter situation or bomb threat at schools, creating lockdowns and/or evacuations as police and emergency services rushed to respond, according to authorities.
The claims made in each of the calls were determined to be false and all schools involved were cleared, police said.
The FBI’s Pittsburgh office issued a statement saying it was aware of the incidents and taking them seriously due to the innocent people put at risk. The FBI urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately.
A false 911 call came into the Meadville Police Department around 10:43 a.m., according to Chief Michael Tautin.
“Erie, Farrell and two other schools out east got calls,” he told The Meadville Tribune.
The Johnstown Tribune-Democrat, a sister newspaper of the Tribune, reported that Bishop Carroll High School in the Johnstown area also had a false active shooter call.
Tautin stopped short of saying the calls were part of an organized effort.
“It’s awful coincidental that different schools received calls at the exact same time,” he said.
“It is false, the school has been cleared — nothing happened,” Tautin said of Wednesday’s incident, but noted the case remains an active investigation.
Crawford Central School District Superintendent Tom Washington said the false report of an active shooter at Meadville Area Senior High (MASH) was part of a statewide “swatting” effort.
“Swatting” refers to the practice of making false emergency services calls to specific locations in an effort to provoke the dispatch of large numbers of responders, typically as a form of harassment.
“We got that hoax call at MAMS-MASH,” Washington said, referring to the high school and middle school complex that went into lockdown after a false emergency call came into the school district. “Obviously, there was no active shooter, but my understanding is that this is going on throughout the entire state.”
No calls reporting shooters were received by Conneaut, PENNCREST or Titusville school districts, according to the respective superintendents, and no schools in the districts went into lockdowns.
“Students and staff are all safe,” PENNCREST Superintendent Tim Glasspool said in an email to the Tribune. “The normal school routine was never altered.”
Titusville Superintendent Stephanie Keebler said its schools did not receive a threat on Wednesday.
However, Conneaut Superintendent Jarrin Sperry noted that students from both Conneaut and PENNCREST who attend morning programs at Crawford Tech were affected.
The career and technical school, located adjacent to Meadville Area Middle School, went into what Director Kevin Sprong described as a “hard lockdown” upon being notified of the potential threat next door. In such a situation, he explained, students and staff remain where they are, and teachers stop conducting their usual classes.
“At that point in time, doors are locked, lights are turned out, and people are getting away from the doors in case there is a threat,” he said. “Today we weren’t sure exactly what the depth of the threat was, so we always err on the side of safety.”
A similar scene played out inside the middle school and high school as the school resource officer usually stationed there was joined by multiple other Meadville Police Department officers, and doors to the cafeteria, classrooms and other areas were locked.
The lockdown, which began around 10:45 a.m., lasted about 15 to 20 minutes at Crawford Tech, according to Sprong. It also came less than two weeks after the school had another lockdown.
On March 17, an alleged threat by one student toward another was reported to Crawford Tech administrators as students arrived for the day at around 8:45 a.m. A lockdown followed and the incident was cleared about 45 minutes later.
Sperry also noted Wednesday’s lockdowns at MASH, MAMS and Crawford Tech came just two days after a school shooting in Nashville took the lives of three students 9 years old or younger and three staff adult members.
“It’s really the definition of terrorism,” Sperry said of the false threats to schools in Pennsylvania and elsewhere on Wednesday.
“It’s sad when you have people who feel like they need to do this,” he continued. “I hope the state police can find out who did this. This swatting that’s happening all over the nation is really disheartening.”
