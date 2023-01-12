Mayor Jaime Kinder attended the Wednesday meeting of the Meadville Housing Authority board, letter in hand, ready to put the authority on notice regarding Meadville City Council’s plans to exercise more oversight regarding issues that have plagued the authority for more than a year.
“We’re seeking updates on some of the lingering items on our radar with respect to the Housing Authority and their properties,” Kinder said, reading from a letter she said had been emailed to authority board members. “We just keep getting approached, you know, publicly and privately, and we want to make sure that we have all of the information so that we can answer those questions to the best of our ability.”
The high priority concerns, Kinder said, include bedbug and cockroach infestations that have bedeviled tenants at the authority’s Holland Towers and William Gill Commons properties since at least mid-2021; elevator maintenance issues at Holland Towers; contentious relations with the Holland Towers Resident Council; trash removal problems at Holland Towers; and complaints from tenants regarding mold.
The authority wasted little time in providing updates. Moments after Kinder addressed the authority board during the public comment period that began the meeting, Director of Housing Management Jon Ketcham, reading from a prepared statement of his own, cataloged numerous efforts on the part of the authority to address, nearly point by point, each of the concerns.
In September 2021, Ketcham said, 54 of 132 units were experiencing insect infestations at Holland Towers, the authority’s seven-floor Market Street apartment building for low-income seniors and people with disabilities. The infestations consisted of 32 units with bedbugs and 22 with roaches.
By contrast, Ketcham continued, just seven units were being treated for bedbugs and three for roaches last month.
At William Gill Commons on Walker Drive, 12 units were being treated for bedbugs and 29 for roaches in September 2021. Last month, no bedbugs were present, Ketcham said, and just seven units had roaches.
“All of this came at a cost to the Housing Authority of $41,767.25 to our vendor Tri-County Pest Control,” he said.
The remaining pest problems are largely due to tenant noncompliance, Ketcham added. One way to resolve such issues would be through eviction, but the authority has resisted that option.
“Most of our tenants have nowhere else to go,” he said. “If Meadville City Council would prefer that we do start evicting tenants over this issue, we can look at it again.”
The five-member board that oversees Meadville Housing Authority is an independent body made up of city residents appointed by City Council, including at least one person who receives direct assistance from the authority. Day-to-day management of authority properties is administered by Executive Director Vanessa Rockovich.
Regarding elevator maintenance, Ketcham said the authority had spent nearly $7,000 in August 2022 to install a new leveling system in the Holland Towers freight elevator. Other than that, he said, only a minor issue had been reported in November.
According to an interview with Chief Pat Wiley of Meadville Central Fire Department in June 2022, firefighters responded to one elevator-related call at Holland Towers in 2021, when they removed a person from an elevator car, and four elevator-related calls in the first five months of 2022. Wiley said that firefighters had responded frequently to elevator-related calls within the past five years but that the number of such calls had fallen dramatically.
“They’ve been getting them worked on and making sure they’re running the best they can,” Wiley said. “My guys ride them all the time — they’re in and out for lots of different calls.”
Regarding the Holland Towers Resident Council, Ketcham said the tenant-organized board had conducted new elections in October. The authority, he added, is developing a memorandum of understanding that “will then be used to create a bona fide partnership” between the Resident Council, the Housing Authority, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), which funds and oversees the authority.
The role of a resident council, according to HUD, “is to improve the quality of life and resident satisfaction and participate in self-help initiatives to enable residents to create a positive living environment for families living in public housing.” Councils are funded by HUD and receive $25 per year for each leased unit in the public housing residence. For the 132-unit Holland Towers, that means up to $3,300 per year if the building is fully leased.
The Holland Towers Resident Council has been in limbo since October 2021 when its officers conducted what authority officials determined were improper elections. In June 2022, authority board members voted unanimously to withdraw recognition of the council.
Regarding city plans for rental property inspections, Ketcham said the Housing Authority has relied on fire department inspections, including one in spring 2021 that resulted in the condemnation of a unit that had been the source of one of the worst bedbug infestations in Holland Towers.
The authority “believed the fire chief was the route to go for health and safety inspections,” Ketcham said. “Additionally (the authority) thought this was covered by our annual (payment in lieu of taxes) to the city, the most recent payment being $64,395. If this is not the case, please advise.”
Ketcham also reported that the Holland Towers trash compactor, a key contributor to the building’s roach problems, had been removed in August.
Board members on Wednesday approved $11,050 in spending for cleaning of the building’s trash chute, which is now delivering refuse to removable dumpsters instead of the compactor, as well as 12 building exhaust fans and the exhaust fans for each unit.
“I don’t think they’ve ever been cleaned,” Rockovich said of the exhaust fans. “I think it’s a very important expenditure.”
Regarding tenant reports of washers and dryers that frequently malfunction, Ketcham said the machines are provided by an outside vendor and that tenants “have a phone number to reach the vendor directly” when issues arise.
“We have had no issues with the vendor,” he said.
