First responders, fancy vehicles and free food will be on hand Tuesday as Meadville hosts a National Night Out event in Diamond Park from 5 to 7 p.m.
Staff members from the police, fire, emergency medical services and public works departments will be there as well, according to an announcement from the city. Kids of all ages will have a chance to check out the vehicles used by each department.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes neighborhood camaraderie and police-community interactions.
“It is sure to be a night of community fun for the whole family,” the city’s announcement stated.
