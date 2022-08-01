The 55th Meadville Halloween Parade speeds into town Oct. 29 with a theme that could prove terrifying for the nearly 8 percent of the population that experiences coulrophobia: “Under the Big Top.”
Combining the circus atmosphere of the big top with Halloween means one thing is certain about the parade: “It” is sure to bring in the clowns.
“Grab your popcorn and peanuts for this year’s circus-themed parade extravaganza!” said Dave Astry, chair of the parade committee of Crawford Area Young Chamber of Commerce (CAYCC), which organizes the event. “Will there be clowns, animals, performers on wheels? Bring your sense of wonder! Anything can happen ‘Under the Big Top.’”
Coulrophobia, the fear of clowns, is much less common than the fear of heights or public speaking, but 7.8 percent of respondents to a 2016 Chapman University poll reported being afraid or very afraid of clowns.
“Hopefully we don’t have any too-scary ones, but that’s part of the circus theme,” Astry said. “They’re a staple of the circus.”
But the parade is about more than just peanuts and popcorn, candy and clowns. It’s also about helping the Meadville-area community. This year, the nonprofit selected to benefit from funds raised by the CAYCC is the Crawford County Federated Library System. In recent years, according to Astry, the parade beneficiaries have received $5,000 to $6,000 from CAYCC. Last year’s beneficiary, the Tamarack Wildlife Center, received $6,000, he said.
After a pandemic-related cancellation in 2020 — that year is not counted in the total of 55 parades that have been held — Astry said that organizers hope for “business as usual” this year.
“We didn’t have any issues last year, COVID-wise or other,” he said. “Our biggest issue is always the weather, and I think that will continue to be the biggest challenge.”
The biggest goal for 2022 is to squeeze as many participating organizations as possible under the metaphorical big top of the parade, according to Astry. Participation last year was down about 17 percent from the last few pre-pandemic parades, likely due to COVID-related concerns among some groups and an overall loss of momentum due to a year with no parade.
Even with the drop from 115 in 2018 and 119 in 2019 to 95 participating organizations last year, organizers were happy with the turnout.
“This year, the goal is more than last year,” Astry said.
