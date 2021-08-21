After skipping last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Meadville Halloween Parade is back on this year, set to take place Oct. 30.
The return of the parade was announced Friday by the Crawford Area Young Chamber of Commerce (CAYCC). The theme for the 54th iteration of the parade is "Decades on Display."
The procession will begin on South Main Street, looping around Diamond Park before heading down Chestnut Street and then past the Meadville Market House.
Each year, the proceeds generated by the parade that exceed operating costs are donated to support a local non-profit organization. This year's beneficiary is Tamarack Wildlife Center. Tamarack rehabilitates injured, sick and orphaned wildlife to return them to the wild, while also providing education for all ages to promote appreciation and understanding of wildlife.
For more information on parade registrations and sponsorship opportunities, visit meadvillehalloweenparade.com, or email the CAYCC at caycchalloweenparade@gmail.com.