Moments before the scheduled start of the Meadville Halloween Parade, Everett Bartlett of Mercer was hustling with his father, Brian, to get to the parade route when the 8-year-old boldly declared his side in an age-old debate that has divided friends and even families for generations.
Given the choice of watching the parade in comfort from the sidelines while collecting treats or marching in the parade and giving treats away, Everett would rather watch — and he was ready with an explanation before the question could even be asked.
“So I get the candy,” he said, the words coming rapidly, just like the treats thrown, tossed and handed out by float after float in what organizers describe as the largest nighttime parade in Pennsylvania.
Everett had already gone trick-or-treating this year in a Mandalorian costume while his mom and dad opted for jelly and peanut butter outfits, respectively. Even so, he was looking forward to the chance for more candy — though he added that he liked watching the sights of the parade as well.
As the quick pace set by Brian brought the pair to Chestnut Street in search of where Everett’s mom had earlier staked out viewing spots for the family, it quickly became clear that he was not alone in his enjoyment of watching the parade and collecting wave after wave of treats that come toward spectators.
The crowd for the 54th annual parade on Saturday resembled crowds for past parades, though the number of organizations participating was down slightly from the years immediately preceding the parade. About 95 organizations joined in, down slightly from 115 in 2018 and 119 in 2019, but still an encouraging turnout, according to Dave Astry, who leads parade organization for the Crawford Area Young Chamber of Commerce. Organizers, who did not count 2020 toward the event’s all-time number of 54 occurrences, were happy with the turnout given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Astry said.
Spectators lined the route from its starting point south of Diamond Park to its finish line north of the Market House. Crowds in favorite viewing spots along Chestnut Street and near the judging stand in front of the Market House were several people deep despite weather that started a little misty, progressed to drizzly and culminated in rainy by the parade’s later stages.
After being deprived of a parade last year due to the pandemic, many in the crowd were also prepared to ride the event out regardless of inclement weather: Well over 20 pop-up canopy tents were in place all along the parade route. Underneath, mostly dry parade enthusiasts in camping chairs waited to see nearly 100 interpretations of the parade’s “Decades on Display” theme.
Siblings Linzy Thomas and Branden Newbury, both 12, didn’t have a tent but did have prime curbside seats near where floats would turn north onto Market Street from Chestnut.
Like Everett Bartlett, the Meadville residents had attended the parade regularly in the past, but unlike Everett, Linzy said she would prefer marching to watching, perhaps because it would be a new experience.
Branden felt even more strongly.
“I really do want to be in the parade,” he said as the siblings awaited the first floats of the night. “It’s one thing just watching it, but to actually be able to be up there — and I like giving, so tossing out the candy would also be something I’d like to do.”
The thrill of the parade, whether marching or watching, is about more than just candy, of course. Linzy was one of the many crowd members who particularly enjoy the annual chance to see fez-wearing members of fraternal organizations riding tiny motorized vehicles and performing intricate coordinated displays of skilled driving at surprisingly high speeds.
That particular hope, however, was not realized this year. The Zem Zem Fez Flyers, who have regularly thrilled spectators at past parades, were among several groups, including leading manufacturers and nonprofits from the Meadville area, that did not participate in this year’s parade.
Some participants, however, like Dave Phillips of Franklin, were participating in the parade for the first time. Representing the PA Thunder on the Dirt Vintage Modified Racing Series, Phillips was behind the wheel of the Spitball Special II, a modified racing car with the body of a 1936 Ford coupe. The car itself, surrounded by skeletons with glowing red eyes, was being pulled on a trailer as the 82nd unit in the parade.
Placement near the end of the parade came with an advantage for Phillips, who was joined by his son, Joe, 18, and daughter Lily, 5, who was dressed as a fox for the occasion: Since participants line up in reverse order, the family had a chance to watch nearly the entire parade pass by before joining in themselves.
Awaiting their first time participating in the parade, the family members were in unanimous agreement: Being in it was preferable to watching.
“It’s a fun thing to do — you can watch a parade anywhere,” Dave said as he checked on four huge containers of mixed candies the family would distribute to spectators. “I don’t want any coming home.”
The question between watching or being in the parade was an easy one for Lily, too. She preferred to be in the parade, she said. As for why, she added, “I just like being in parades.”
Not every spot in the parade is created equal. After watching numerous times from the sidelines, Meadville Area Senior High cheerleaders Emma Blair and Mariyah Nichols rode in style for the 2021 parade. They were in the same spot occupied by MASH cheerleaders for more than 20 years: seated on top of the ladder of Meadville Central Fire Department’s aerial truck.
They had to duck from time to time when passing trees, the girls said, but the view from on high was consistently exciting.
“I got to experience something fun and new,” said Mariyah, a sophomore.
Not collecting candy was a downside, but not enough to detract from the overall experience, according to Blair.
“It was so different because we never get to be that high up and see everything from above — it was a new perspective,” Blair added. “Everyone seemed super-excited. They were all waving and everything.”
Meadville Halloween Parade awards
Grand champion float: United Community Independence Programs
Commercial floats
First prize: Cressman Erde Ferguson LLC
Second: Autoworx Service Center
Nonprofit floats
First prize: United Community Independence Programs
Second: Crawford County Career and Technical Center
Youth-constructed floats
First prize: Crawford County Career and Technical Center
Second: Livin' on Livestock 4-H Club
First prize marching band: Jamestown High School Marching Band
First prize dance group: Kristine's School of Dance