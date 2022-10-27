The following the the Meadville Halloween Parade lineup as of Wednesday afternoon, as submitted by parade officials.  

1. Veterans of the Vietnam War, Jack Greer Memorial Post 52

2. Meadville Area Senior High School Marching Band & Cheerleaders

3. Crawford County Federated Library System

4. Palmiero Toyota

5. City of Meadville Fire Department

6. CAYCC

7. City of Meadville

8. ONE Federal Credit Union

9. Bobcat of Crawford County & Squeeze the Clown

10. Jazz Dance Ensemble from Allegheny College

11. United Community Independence Programs

12. Tree Family Party Piggies

13. Adam Steele

14. Family & Community Christian Association

15. Myers Mowing & Lawn Care

16. American Royal Beauties

17. Livin' On Livestock 4-H Club

18. Linesville Volunteer Fire Department

19. The Witches Of Meadville

20. Academy Theatre Foundation

21. EHCA

22. McCandless Ford Meadville

23. Titusville High School Rocket Marching Band

24. American United Miss

25. Ultimate International Miss Pennsylvania/Northern States

26. Miss Meadville

27. Meadville Little Gridders Cheer

28. Meadville Area Little Gridders Football

29. Allegheny Cheerleading

30. VNA Alliance

31. Armstrong

32. West Mead 2 VFC

33. MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions

34. Hutch's Stump Grinding

35. Luke Slye Memorial Foundation

36. Forever Media

37. Acutec Precision Aerospace

38. Crawford County Career & Technical School

39. Tiny's Treasure Chest

40. JET 24, FOX 66, and YourErie.com

41. Jamestown High School Marching Band

42. Kinetic by Windstream

43. Shelby Bottles

44. Crawford County Historical Society

45. 2022 Little Miss Townville

46. Conneaut Eagles Football Cheerleaders

47. Northwestern REC

48. Kristine’s School of Dance

49. Howard Hanna Bainbridge Kaufman Real Estate

50. Vernon Central Hose Company

51. Autoworx Service Center

52. Hatch Hollow LLC

53. BAYADA Pediatrics

54. Merry Miss Royalty

55. Crawford County Queens

56. Meadville Area Middle School

57. Libertarian Party of Crawford County

58. Conneaut Area "Rock & Roll" Marching Band

59. Center for Family Services, Inc.

60. The Niche

61. Girl Scouts of Western PA Service Unit 3620

62. 2022 Jr Miss Townville

63. Crawford County Scuba Team

64. The Chalk Shop

65. Crawford County Democratic Committee

66. Dan Pastore for Congress

67. GG&C Bus Company

68. NWPA Area Labor Federation

69. West Mead 1 VFC

70. Linesville Rotary

71. Captivators Baton

72. NW PA Pride Alliance

73. Pennsylvania State Rabbit Breeders Association

74. Thurston Classic

75. Fort LeBoeuf High School Marching Band

76. Critters Inc 4H Club

77. Kristen's Kookies

78. COOL 101.7 Radio

79. Pumpkin Fest Pageant

80. Boy Scouts of America

81. East Mead VFC

82. 814 Outdoor Sports

83. Tina's Taxi and Delivery

84. Military Star Organization

85. Paws Trained Servicing Disabled

86. Cressman Erde Ferguson, LLC

87. Miss Waterfowl & Miss Pumpkinfest

88. Spin-ette Twirling Club of Conneaut Lake

89. Little Miss Centerville

90. Conneaut Lake Cub Scout Pack 228

91. Taco Bell

92. Laker Gold Pride Marching Band

93. Touch-Stone Solutions Inc

94. Crawford County Fair Queen

95. Meadville Family YMCA

96. Blooming Valley VFD

97. RE/MAX Hometown Realty

98. America250PA

99. Tim's House for First Responders

100. Isabella Parker

101. Rose Colored Salon

102. Conneaut Lake Fall Pumpkin Fest Royalty

103. Barnhart Transportation

104. Movement Unlimited Dance Studio

105. 25th District Pennsylvania Masons

106. Junk Station LLC

107. Cans for Wishes

108. Crawford County Republican Party

 

