The following the the Meadville Halloween Parade lineup as of Wednesday afternoon, as submitted by parade officials.
1. Veterans of the Vietnam War, Jack Greer Memorial Post 52
2. Meadville Area Senior High School Marching Band & Cheerleaders
3. Crawford County Federated Library System
4. Palmiero Toyota
5. City of Meadville Fire Department
6. CAYCC
7. City of Meadville
8. ONE Federal Credit Union
9. Bobcat of Crawford County & Squeeze the Clown
10. Jazz Dance Ensemble from Allegheny College
11. United Community Independence Programs
12. Tree Family Party Piggies
13. Adam Steele
14. Family & Community Christian Association
15. Myers Mowing & Lawn Care
16. American Royal Beauties
17. Livin' On Livestock 4-H Club
18. Linesville Volunteer Fire Department
19. The Witches Of Meadville
20. Academy Theatre Foundation
21. EHCA
22. McCandless Ford Meadville
23. Titusville High School Rocket Marching Band
24. American United Miss
25. Ultimate International Miss Pennsylvania/Northern States
26. Miss Meadville
27. Meadville Little Gridders Cheer
28. Meadville Area Little Gridders Football
29. Allegheny Cheerleading
30. VNA Alliance
31. Armstrong
32. West Mead 2 VFC
33. MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions
34. Hutch's Stump Grinding
35. Luke Slye Memorial Foundation
36. Forever Media
37. Acutec Precision Aerospace
38. Crawford County Career & Technical School
39. Tiny's Treasure Chest
40. JET 24, FOX 66, and YourErie.com
41. Jamestown High School Marching Band
42. Kinetic by Windstream
43. Shelby Bottles
44. Crawford County Historical Society
45. 2022 Little Miss Townville
46. Conneaut Eagles Football Cheerleaders
47. Northwestern REC
48. Kristine’s School of Dance
49. Howard Hanna Bainbridge Kaufman Real Estate
50. Vernon Central Hose Company
51. Autoworx Service Center
52. Hatch Hollow LLC
53. BAYADA Pediatrics
54. Merry Miss Royalty
55. Crawford County Queens
56. Meadville Area Middle School
57. Libertarian Party of Crawford County
58. Conneaut Area "Rock & Roll" Marching Band
59. Center for Family Services, Inc.
60. The Niche
61. Girl Scouts of Western PA Service Unit 3620
62. 2022 Jr Miss Townville
63. Crawford County Scuba Team
64. The Chalk Shop
65. Crawford County Democratic Committee
66. Dan Pastore for Congress
67. GG&C Bus Company
68. NWPA Area Labor Federation
69. West Mead 1 VFC
70. Linesville Rotary
71. Captivators Baton
72. NW PA Pride Alliance
73. Pennsylvania State Rabbit Breeders Association
74. Thurston Classic
75. Fort LeBoeuf High School Marching Band
76. Critters Inc 4H Club
77. Kristen's Kookies
78. COOL 101.7 Radio
79. Pumpkin Fest Pageant
80. Boy Scouts of America
81. East Mead VFC
82. 814 Outdoor Sports
83. Tina's Taxi and Delivery
84. Military Star Organization
85. Paws Trained Servicing Disabled
86. Cressman Erde Ferguson, LLC
87. Miss Waterfowl & Miss Pumpkinfest
88. Spin-ette Twirling Club of Conneaut Lake
89. Little Miss Centerville
90. Conneaut Lake Cub Scout Pack 228
91. Taco Bell
92. Laker Gold Pride Marching Band
93. Touch-Stone Solutions Inc
94. Crawford County Fair Queen
95. Meadville Family YMCA
96. Blooming Valley VFD
97. RE/MAX Hometown Realty
98. America250PA
99. Tim's House for First Responders
100. Isabella Parker
101. Rose Colored Salon
102. Conneaut Lake Fall Pumpkin Fest Royalty
103. Barnhart Transportation
104. Movement Unlimited Dance Studio
105. 25th District Pennsylvania Masons
106. Junk Station LLC
107. Cans for Wishes
108. Crawford County Republican Party
