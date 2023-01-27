The Meadville girls basketball team will hold senior night on Monday.
Not only will the seniors be recognized that evening, but the team also will be hosting a Community Service Project by collecting items at the door to donate to the Caring Cupboard, which supplies items to students in need at Meadville Area Middle School and Meadville Area Senior High School.
A table will be set up at the entrance into the school to collect items that are considered a “great” need to the program, according to officials. Monetary donations also will be accepted and a 50-50 raffle will take place with proceeds will be donated directly to the Caring Cupboard. The junior varsity game starts at 6 p.m. followed by the varsity game at 7:30.
Donations will be collected for granola bars, breakfast/cereal bars, snack crackers and snack cookies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.