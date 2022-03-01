Gas prices remained steady in the Meadville area over the past week while the state average increased by 2 cents per gallon.
The state average was at $3.74 per gallon Monday, 1 cent below the Meadville average. Prices in Pennsylvania are 21.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 79.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania had gas priced at $3.29 per gallon Monday while the most expensive was $4.64.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.59. The national average is up 23.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 87.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked high level concern that oil production could eventually be stifled, or even sanctioned, from the world’s second largest oil producer, leading to less supply as demand grows. That possibility has pushed up the national average price of gasoline considerably in the last week, and the situation could worsen at any time, keeping gas prices elevated for the foreseeable future,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition to the unstable situation with the Russian invasion, we’re also entering the time of year that seasonality pushes gasoline prices up by anywhere from 25 to 75 cents by Memorial Day. It’s simply looking like a perfect storm for motorists at the pump, with little to no relief anytime soon.”
Prices around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.22 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Average price is $3.25 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.75 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.74 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.58 on Peach Street.
• Greenville: Average price is $3.75 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.67 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.59 per gallon.