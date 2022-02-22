Gas prices in the Meadville area remained steady over the past week, but they are still higher than the state average.
The average price for a gallon of gasoline was at $3.75 per gallon while the state average went up 4 cents per gallon over the past week to average $3.72, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Gas prices in Pennsylvania are 21.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 81.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania had gas priced at $3.25 Monday while the most expensive was $4.39.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51 per gallon today. The national average is up 20.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 88.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
“With tensions still very high that Russia may invade Ukraine, gasoline prices kept moving higher, tugged by the rising price of oil as the market concentrates on possible outcomes from the situation that could affect global oil production amidst recovering demand,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “However, with nuclear talks between Iran and global powers ongoing in Vienna, the possibility exists that a new deal could bring Iran’s crude oil supply back to legitimate markets, helping to ease a slight portion of supply concerns. While the proposition remains in the air for the time being, we’re also just a few weeks away from the traditional start of the spring surge in gasoline prices, brought on by the change to summer gasoline, seasonal maintenance at refineries and rising demand. The weeks ahead could be rather ugly with rising prices, especially if Russia pursues a strong-arm invasion of Ukraine.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.04 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.08 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.75 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.74 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.58 on Peach Street.
• Greenville: Average price is $3.75 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.65 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.59 per gallon.