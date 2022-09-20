Meadville-area gas prices dropped over the past week, but the decline and the average price for a gallon of gas are above the state average.
Prices at most Meadville outlets inched lower by about 4 cents to average $3.96 per gallon while the state average fell 7 cents to $3.84, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Meadville were 8 cents above the state average last week.
Prices in Pennsylvania are 38.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 50.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 7 cents in the last week and stands at $4.93 per gallon. The station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $3.33 Monday while the most expensive was $4.65.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.64. The national average is down 25.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 45.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
“With a 14th consecutive weekly decline, the national average price of gasoline has now surpassed 2018’s record decline, seeing its longest downward streak since 2015,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While some states continue to see gas prices trend higher, the majority have continued to decline. However, this week could change the downward trend. With some issues arising in Plains and Great Lakes states as the transition to winter gasoline begins, I think we have the best potential to see the weekly trend of falling prices snapped. West Coast states also continue to see increases as unexpected refinery issues continue to percolate, preventing a downward move. While gasoline could nudge higher, diesel prices should continue to ease after a much-needed jump in inventories last week.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.47 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.39 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.96 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.93 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.64 on Peach Street.
• Mercer: Average price is $4 per gallon.
• New Castle: Average price is $3.93 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $3.96 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.97 per gallon.
• Sharon: Average price is $3.96 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $3.96 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.63 per gallon.
