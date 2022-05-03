The increase in gas prices in the Meadville area was higher than the state average over the past week.
Prices in Meadville jumped 20 cents per gallon, averaging $4.39 at most outlets. The average price in Pennsylvania increased about 15 cents per gallon to $4.34, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.33 higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest price of gas at a station in Pennsylvania was $3.79 Monday while the most expensive was $5.40. The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.17. The national average is down 1 cent per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.29 higher than a year ago.
“Gasoline prices have continued their rally in the last week with oil prices sustaining higher levels, but the real story has been diesel fuel, which has skyrocketed to its highest level ever seen. Diesel is now $1 per gallon or more in many areas compared to gasoline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The meteoric rise in diesel prices is likely to continue for the first half of the week at least, while gasoline prices could continue to see a slow but steady rise. For now, the rising cost of diesel will surely be felt in the grocery store, hardware store or on your next flight as jet fuel prices accelerate, leading to a continued rise in inflation likely to ripple across the economy.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $4.14 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.99 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $4.39 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $4.36 per gallon, with prices as low as $4.24 on Peach Street.
• Greenville: Prices as low as $4.29 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $4.34 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $4.35 per gallon.