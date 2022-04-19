Meadville-area gas prices dropped 4 cents over the past week but are above the state average.
The average price for a gallon of gas was at $4.19 in the area Monday, according to GasBuddy.com, while the state average was at $4.15. The average price across the state dropped 5 cents over the past week.
Prices in Pennsylvania are 18.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.18 higher than a year ago. The cheapest gas at a station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.77 while the most expensive was $4.99.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.06. The national average is down 21.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.21 higher than a year ago.
“We’ve now seen the national average price of gasoline decline every week for the last month, a feat we most likely would not have expected ahead of summer and given the continued turns in Russia’s war on Ukraine. However, the downturn could slow or could even reverse in the days ahead if the rally in oil prices continues,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “A barrel of crude is now $14 higher than it was last week, as the European Union weighs placing harsher sanctions on Russia. This could further tilt the delicate balance of supply and demand in the wrong way, potentially sending oil prices up significantly if implemented. The path forward at the pump remains murky, however, with many possible outcomes, so motorists should be prepared for a bumpy ride.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.68 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.65 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $4.19 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $4.17 per gallon, with prices as low as $4.08 on Peach Street.
• Greenville: Average price is $4.19 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $4.19 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $4.03 per gallon.