The average price of gasoline in the state is falling faster than it is in the Meadville area.
Prices in Pennsylvania dropped nearly 9 center per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.12 Monday, while Meadville prices dropped 2 cents for a $4.23 average, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.
Prices in Pennsylvania are 34.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 84.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.39 while the most expensive was $5.19.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.81. The national average is down 39.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 69.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
“The national average has declined for another week, extending the slide for the eleventh straight week. Gas prices are now $1.20 per gallon lower than mid-June with Americans spending $450 million less on gasoline every day as a result,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Some issues have developed that we’re keeping a close eye on, including the shutdown of the largest refinery in the Midwest. While that refinery may get back online sooner rather than later, it’s not impossible that down the road the situation could impact prices in the region. For the rest of the country, however, we’ll continue to see prices moderate. This is of course subject to hurricane season, and it does appear that the tropics are starting to see some activity, so there’s no guarantee the decline will continue.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.60 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.41 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $4.23 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $4.19 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.95 on Peach Street.
• Mercer: Average price is $4.26 per gallon.
• New Castle: Average price is $4.19 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $4.23 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $4.19 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $4.23 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $4.09 per gallon.
