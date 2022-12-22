A proposal from Meadville Central Fire Department to add an ambulance service to its services was presented to Meadville City Council at a town hall meeting Tuesday evening at the former city hall.
The proposal, presented by Evan Kardosh, president of the firefighter’s union, is in response to an “EMS crisis,” in the city, as well as a way to avert a tax increase of 0.5 mills to fund emergency services through the Meadville Area Ambulance Service (MAAS), as requested by Eric Henry, owner of (MAAS) and chairman of the Crawford County Board of Commissioners. Henry has been visiting area municipalities requesting the increase. State law mandates that cities and boroughs have emergency services available.
Kardosh told the crowd of about 45 people that the Meadville firefighters were concerned about the crisis and asked, “What can we do to fix emergency medical services in the city? How can we make a difference?”
“Our goal is to start a transport ambulance in the city of Meadville,” he said in opening remarks. Currently, the fire department offers only BLS, meaning basic life support. Under the proposal, the fire department would add an ambulance and it would be certified as ALS, meaning advance life support, which would allow the fire department to transport patients as well.
The proposal would add four paramedics to the department. Under ALS regulations, bills could be sent for treatment and revenue generated from those services would pay the costs and avert the need for the tax increase.
“We do not want to have a tax increase,” Kardosh added.
Henry said the last time he was involved with city council with the firefighters was in 2016 when council was going to make cuts in the fire department.
“I am not anti-firefighters,” he said.
“We need to address revenues,” he said about the “ambulance world,” noting that means both emergency and non-emergency calls. “We have to do something different.”
One of the major issues is the reimbursement rate for Medicaid and Medicare patients, which account for one-fourth and one-third, respectively, of the calls. In addition, in the county this year, there have been almost 1,000 calls for “life assist,” meaning somebody has fallen and is in need of help. Since no transport is made on those types of calls, there is no reimbursement.
“We rely on EMS and the system is broken,” Henry said. “We need to fix it.”
Henry said the ambulance services budget is between $800,000 and $900,000 annually and to make a profit, that means it must answer at least 1,850 calls.
Among suggestions from members in the audience was to consider a regional approach and joint agreements for the services. Citing past experiences with attempts at regionalization, some people noted that would be difficult.
Kardosh said the fire department has done research and believes it is feasible to add the services and staff needed to provide the services. He said it would not look to make a profit, just to break even where the private sector needs to make a profit.
Mayor Jamie Kinder asked what would happen should firefighters be at a fire when an ambulance call comes in, “Eric would be our backup system,” Kardosh said. Kinder said she was “trying to figure it out” should that occur.
Kardosh said in case of a fire, off duty personnel are called in and there “could be more available.”
“I think Evan and I can find some common ground,” Henry said in response to other concerns, adding, “You will lose money,” referring to operating an ambulance service in the department.
“It’s a tough business,” he said.
During the nearly two-hour discussion, others talked about a similar program in place in other areas, such as Bradford.
Kardosh said the city fire department can respond to calls within 80 percent of the city within 4 minutes. Response time is crucial in cases of cardiac arrest or similar situations.
Others noted the fire department previously made a similar proposal years ago and previous council took no action after meeting with Henry.
At the end of the session, Kardosh said the department will have the staff and ability to respond.
Henry said he and Kardosh need to sit down and find a favorable solution. “If you have an ambulance, I’m OK with it.”
He proposed having a task force to sit down and determine a goal to come up with a solution.
City Council will have to make the decision regarding the proposal. It would have to name a “primary ambulance” for the city. That ambulance — be it the fire department or Meadville Area Ambulance Service — would be the first to respond when an ambulance is needed.
The other would serve as a backup.
