Meadville Family YMCA announced Tuesday that it would permanently close its swimming pool, citing "significant budget constraints" resulting from the economic downturn from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"With the pandemic causing a decrease in memberships and an increase in costs for running the pool, it is with great regret that we have chosen to close the pool," said Hannah Fuller, operations director for Meadville Family YMCA.
The YMCA will purchase pool passes for the Meadville Area Recreation Complex pool for its members as a result of the closure.
The decision to close the pool was made by the YMCA's board of directors in October, according to the release. The organization spent the past 18 months examining pool usage, operating costs and capital expenses to maintain the pool facility.
"YMCA staff and board unfortunately saw no other option," the release read.
The pool was first built in 1946.