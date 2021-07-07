The Meadville Family YMCA has received a $30,000 donation from Armstrong to fund essential programs in Crawford County.
The donation is to help the YMCA continue to provide services during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the local YMCA, the organization donated more than $111,000 in services and financial assistance in 2020 — including providing more than 2,400 summer meals to children facing food security and distributing more than 240 food kits to families in need — despite facing a $10,000 shortfall in funds.
"The Meadville Family YMCA wants to thank Armstrong for this generous donation during these extremely challenging times," Meadville Family YMCA CEO Tina Carter said in a release. "Armstrong's support of the local community is truly appreciated and will make a real difference here in Meadville."