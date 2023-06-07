The Meadville Family YMCA will relocate its Vernon YMCA facility from Meadville Medical Center’s Vernon Place to the Griffin Motors plaza located on Route 19 near McMath Avenue.
Housed in its current location since 2016, the Vernon YMCA will move after renovations are complete, anticipated in late fall, officials said in making the announcement.
The decision comes after several months of consideration by the YMCA board of directors and was born out the board’s desire to keep long-term expenses in balance with membership revenue, and to provide Meadville Medical Center (MMC) with flexibility in planning for future needs and uses at Vernon Place, officials said.
“Both agencies understand the value of providing quality health and wellness programs for our community. Meadville Medical Center and the Meadville Family YMCA have collaborated for many years to provide access to fitness facilities and promote healthy lifestyles in our community. While we very much enjoyed and appreciated having the Meadville YMCA as part of the Vernon Place campus, we fully support the YMCA’s transition to the Griffin Motors plaza. This transition will continue to preserve affordable access to fitness programs in Vernon Township for years to come,” said Philip Pandolph, Meadville Medical Center CEO.
Renovations planned for the new space will include facility updates such as new flooring, finishes and improved locker rooms. The larger 22,000-square-foot space will feature a new layout and will accommodate child watch and new programs such as High Intensity Interval Training and Workouts of the Day.
“I share in my staff’s excitement about renovations planned for the Griffin Motors Plaza location. MMC has been a longtime partner; they facilitated the Y’s original expansion to include a Vernon location. I am pleased that MMC supports the move and look forward to working with the owners of the plaza to continue to provide a quality member experience,” said Tina Carter, Meadville Family YMCA CEO.
