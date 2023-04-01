After more than four years without a building, Meadville Eagles Aerie 429 expects to open its new nest sometime this month.
The fraternal organization is readying to open at 930 N. Main St. Ext. near the Gasteiger Road intersection.
Building plans were drawn up in March 2022 by Gildea Group of Meadville and approvals granted from the national Fraternal Order of Eagles for a facility in September 2022.
Gildea Group has been renovating the building — a former Country Fair convenience store which later was North End Service, a former television and electronics store.
The club’s new facility will be quite a bit smaller than its previous location on Water Street.
In October 2018, the Eagles sold a 33,275-square-foot building — one it had operated in for 66 years — to Victory Family Worship Center. The Eagles’ membership had declined from more than 1,000 in the 1950s and 1960s to about 200.
The new location is around 2,400 square feet overall.
“We needed to get out from under it,” Vic Vidoni, the Eagles’ secretary said of the previous facility. “It had two ballrooms, a bowling alley, gymnasium and club rooms.”
The new club facility will open up with about 1,200 square feet, Vidoni said.
A four-year path to reopening hasn’t been smooth, either.
“We went through a lot in four years — zoning (at first), then COVID shut us down,” Vidoni said referring to zoning issues of the club going into a residential neighborhood followed by the pandemic.
The club has endured thanks to loyal members, Vidoni said.
The Eagles has been in Meadville since 1903 and its membership is on an upswing with 186 members now. That compares to only about 100 a year ago, Vidoni said.
“We’re lucky that the 100 people stayed with us and paid their dues for four years without a club,” he said. “That’s a long time.”
The club was able to increase its local membership by seeking out people.
“We raised it through the members and officers out talking to people about the benefits of being in a national organization,” Vidoni said. Those benefits include insurance savings and discounts on travel, as well as the ability to visit other Eagles locations around the country.
“As a member, you can go to an Eagles anywhere in the country, and they’ll welcome you as one of their own,” Dennis Bahurinsky, a past trustee of the club said.
But as a charitable organization, the Eagles gives money it raises through its various activities back to the community, Bahurinsky said.
“We don’t have any particular charity,” Bahurinsky said. “We give to any worthy local non-profits like the Meadville Soup Kitchen, Family Services and others.”
Bahurinsky and Vidoni said the club hopes to set a definite April opening date soon with an open house for the community, too.
“We’re waiting on few things — everybody wants something yesterday,” Bahurinsky said noting there’s a temporary top in place on the bar. “It’s supply and demand these days. We’ve had a few setbacks getting here, but it’s the nature of the game.”
“We’ll still be in the process of finishing up when we open, but we have 80 plus new members we need to welcome,” Vidoni said.
For information on membership, Meadville Eagles may be contacted by email at eaglesaerie429@gmail.com or by phone (814) 724-9283.
