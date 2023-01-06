Colt Lincoln James Thomas didn’t have anything to say in his first-ever media interview Thursday. In fact, he slept through it with only minimal stretching and stirring.
It all probably was understandable since Colt was only 23 hours and 10 minutes old when he and his parents met with the Tribune in the New Life Unit at Meadville Medical Center.
Colt, the first baby born in Crawford County in 2023, arrived at the hospital at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday.
At 21 inches tall, Colt tipped the scales at 7 pounds, 8 ounces, his mother, Minda Swartz of Meadville, said proudly.
“Everything went smoothly,” said a smiling Swartz, who was decked out in a “Mama Bear” shirt and pants. “The doctors, nurses and staff are wonderful.”
Nothing was left to chance, either.
“We were prepping (for Colt’s birth) for months before,” said Dylan Thomas, Colt’s father.
“We had everything in order before he was born,” Swartz said.
Everything included a first name, but it wasn’t Colt, she said.
“It was going to be Phoenix, but we changed it to Colt,” Swartz said. “We grew away from it. His nursery has a western theme and I like the western name Colt.”
Thomas, who was wearing a Buffalo Bills jersey, and Swartz both chuckled when asked if they thought their son would be a football player one day.
“Some people thought I was going to have a linebacker because of how big my belly was,” Swartz said with a laugh.
Colt isn’t the couple’s first child.
“He’s got an older brother, Michael Richard Thomas, who is with grandma right now,” Dylan said. Colt’s brother, Michael, will be turning age 2 next week.
The couple and Colt received a bag full of boy-related newborn gifts courtesy of the Meadville Medical Center Auxiliary before being discharged from the hospital Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.