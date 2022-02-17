Meadville Council on the Arts will host a photography pop-up exhibition from John Mangine on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Heeschen Gallery.
"I’ve been taking photographs on and off since college, but got more serious about making art a few years ago," Mangine said. "I’m based in northwestern Pennsylvania and enjoy portrait photography, landscapes, as well as several abstract styles of photography."
His work has been featured in several local galleries.
The Heeschen Gallery is located on the second floor of the Meadville Market House.