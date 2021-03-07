City Council gave unanimous preliminary approval to allowing a third-party vendor to handle billing for fire department services.
Final approval will likely come upon the third and final reading of the ordinance at council’s March 17 meeting.
In a presentation last month, Shawn Meder, president of PA Fire Recovery Service LLC, estimated that third-party billing would produce about $24,000 in annual revenue for the city.
Any revenue produced by third-party billing would be restricted for use
A provision in the ordinance tentatively approved on Wednesday would set aside any revenue produced by third-party billing in a fire department reserve fund. The money could only be spent on departmental vehicles.
The new ordinance allows a third-party vendor contracted by the city to pursue payment from insurance companies when clients of those companies receive fire department services. In certain circumstances — such as when a departmental response results from arson or a DUI-related motor vehicle crash, or a series of false alarms — the vendor could pursue payments from individuals rather than insurance companies.
After final passage of the ordinance, council will vote on a schedule of fees for services and materials. A preliminary schedule discussed last month assigned prices of $400 per hour for use of the department’s aerial truck and $350 per hour for the lead engine while each 50-foot hose would run $25 and use of a fire extinguisher would cost $50.
Meadville Central Fire Department can currently charge a flat fee of $550 for responding to a structure fire and $330 for responding to a motor vehicle accident. Because of a lack of success in collecting fees and the burdensome process of pursuing insurance companies, the department has not billed for car accidents in several years, according to Chief Patrick Wiley.
