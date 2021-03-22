Meadville Community Theatre will present “Truth Out!," a play by Joshua Searle-White that uses slapstick humor and dazzling wordplay to explore the consequences of covering up what is real.
Jim Luther, a well-known self-help author, goes on a book tour to promote his latest groundbreaking project, Never Tell the Truth: Why Deceit is the Key to Life Success. He gives audiences so many reasons why it’s better to lie. But will the truth come out? If you believe Shakespeare, the Bible and every detective show ever made, it will. And with dramatic, hilarious and unexpected consequences.
The play stars Searle-White, is directed by Allegheny College theater professor Beth Watkins, and is designed for livestreaming by Allen Condon.
“Truth Out!” will be performed live on YouTube on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Donations to Meadville Community Theatre in support of this production can be made through the website at mctbackstage.com or by visiting its Facebook page.