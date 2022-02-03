Meadville Community Theatre is ready to chase your winter blues away with a 1920s musical revue.
“Cocktails with Mr. Volstead” opens Friday at Meadville Community Theatre.
The production runs Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. this weekend and Feb. 11-13.
“Cocktails with Mr. Volstead” is created by Tom Hall. Hall is recognized in the community for putting together enjoyable musical evenings such as “Woody Guthrie’s American Song” and “Smoke on the Mountain.” He not only directs productions of his own making, but he has also brought “Dracula” and “The Bad Seed” to the stage. He thinks being transported back 100 years is just what our audience needs right now.
Local performers are bringing their talent to the stage. Singing are Veronica Asay, Adam Leute, Joe Galbo, Sue Kipp, Scarlett Shepard and Glenn Tuttle. Alicia Greathouse, Emilie Weaver, Kelly Perrett and Shianne Kaplan sing and dance, while “The Dancing Cohens,” Ann and Alan Cohen, dance together like a dream.
Irene Kipp is the music director, bringing together fantastic local musicians and arranging much of the music herself. Playing in the band are Richard Freysinger, John Hyatt, Jim Kipp, Duane Banks, Armond Walter, Kristin Vanderella, Josh Searle-White, Spencer Freysinger, Andy Kipp, Sue Kipp and Chris Seeley.
Performances take place at MCT’s theater in the Odd Fellows Building, 400 N. Main St. Tickets are $13 for adults and $11 for seniors and students and can be purchased at mctbackstage.com/tickets or reserved at (814) 333-1773. Face masks are required while inside the building.