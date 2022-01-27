By Sylvia Cagle
Special to the Tribune
Meadville Community Theatre is ready to chase your winter blues away with a 1920s musical revue.
“Cocktails with Mr. Volstead” will be presented Feb. 4 to 13, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
We may be in 2022, with the winter cold outside, but inside Meadville Community Theatre it is 1922, jazz is thumping, and the dancers are dancing. Welcome to Big Joe’s, the local speakeasy. Lose yourself in such favorites as “Puttin’ on the Ritz,” “Yes Sir, That’s My Baby” and “Cheek to Cheek.” Just make sure you know the password to get in.
“Cocktails with Mr. Volstead” is created by Tom Hall. Hall is recognized in the community for putting together enjoyable musical evenings such as “Woody Guthrie’s American Song” and “Smoke on the Mountain.” He not only directs productions of his own making, but he has also brought “Dracula” and “The Bad Seed” to the stage. He thinks being transported back 100 years is just what our audience needs right now.
The local performers bringing their talent to the stage are brilliant. Singing are Veronica Asay, Adam Leute, Joe Galbo, Sue Kipp, Scarlett Shepard and Glenn Tuttle. Alicia Greathouse, Emilie Weaver, Kelly Perrett and Shianne Kaplan sing and dance, while “The Dancing Cohens,” Ann and Alan Cohen, dance together like a dream.
Irene Kipp is the music director, bringing together fantastic local musicians and arranging much of the music herself. Playing in the band are Richard Freysinger, John Hyatt, Jim Kipp, Duane Banks, Armond Walter, Kristin Vanderella, Josh Searle-White, Spencer Freysinger, Andy Kipp, Sue Kipp and Chris Seeley.
Wear your long beads and wing-tips, and get ready for an evening sure to lift your spirits.
Performances take place at MCT’s theater in the Odd Fellows Building, 400 N. Main St. Tickets are $13 for adults and $11 for seniors and students and can be purchased at mctbackstage.com/tickets or reserved at (814) 333-1773. Face masks are required while inside the building.
Sylvia Cagle is the marketing chair at Meadville Community Theatre.